Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYANT BIO INC. operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. StemoniX is empowering the discovery of new medicines through the convergence of novel human biology and software technologies. vivoPharm offers proprietary preclinical test systems supporting clinical diagnostic offerings at early stages valued by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies, and academic research centers. VYANT BIO INC., formerly known as Cancer Genetics Inc., is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J. “

Get Vyant Bio alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Vyant Bio from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYNT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. 42,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.27. Vyant Bio has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vyant Bio by 14,258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 37,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

About Vyant Bio (Get Rating)

Vyant Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD).

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vyant Bio (VYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vyant Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vyant Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.