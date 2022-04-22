W. P. Carey (WPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $85.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $86.48.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.057 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 189.69%.
A number of research firms have weighed in on WPC. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.
W. P. Carey Company Profile (Get Rating)
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.
