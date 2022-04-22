Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Walker & Dunlop, LLC is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop’s Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The Company’s Principle Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.50.

Shares of WD traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.13. 725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,542. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 160.37, a current ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth $2,111,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 11.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3,096.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 44,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 60.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

