WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WKME. Barclays decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:WKME traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,918. WalkMe has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $34.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). WalkMe had a negative net margin of 49.57% and a negative return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WalkMe will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WalkMe by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

