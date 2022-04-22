Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $159.87 on Friday. Walmart has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.57.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after buying an additional 201,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,925,852,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after buying an additional 280,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,574,414,000 after buying an additional 801,954 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

