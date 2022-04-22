Warburg Research Reiterates €63.50 Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €63.50 ($68.28) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.43% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($66.67) price target on Vonovia in a report on Friday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($77.42) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($56.99) target price on Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($69.89) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.40 ($62.80) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vonovia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €60.15 ($64.67).
VNA stock opened at €39.83 ($42.83) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €44.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €48.35. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion and a PE ratio of 9.45. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €38.74 ($41.66) and a twelve month high of €60.96 ($65.55).
Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.
