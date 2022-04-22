Warburg Research Reiterates “€97.00” Price Target for Aurubis (ETR:NDA)

Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) received a €97.00 ($104.30) price objective from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($118.28) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($69.89) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €89.38 ($96.10).

Shares of ETR:NDA opened at €116.00 ($124.73) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.84. Aurubis has a 12-month low of €62.20 ($66.88) and a 12-month high of €116.85 ($125.65). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €106.45 and its 200-day moving average price is €91.46.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

