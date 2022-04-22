Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WRBY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

NYSE WRBY traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.17. 11,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,163. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.39. Warby Parker has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warby Parker news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $133,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 404,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $11,092,086.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,690,382 shares of company stock worth $53,514,638 and have sold 30,446 shares worth $857,968.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,072,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,036,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,688,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $987,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

