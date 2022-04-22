Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) – KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of WBD opened at $21.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

