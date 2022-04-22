Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank cut Waste Connections from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.38.

NYSE:WCN opened at $139.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $115.75 and a 1-year high of $145.62.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 38.82%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,797,000 after buying an additional 1,253,935 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Waste Connections by 60.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 487,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,364,000 after acquiring an additional 184,349 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

