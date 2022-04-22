Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Raymond James

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.43.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $161.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $133.85 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The stock has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.85.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,028 shares of company stock worth $6,150,606 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

