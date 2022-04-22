Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 25.92%.

NASDAQ:WSBF traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Waterstone Financial has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $22.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $20.50. The company has a market cap of $440.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

In other news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $246,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSBF. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,056 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Waterstone Financial by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,796 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Waterstone Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,521 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WSBF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waterstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

About Waterstone Financial (Get Rating)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.