Wayfair (W) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Wayfair (NYSE: W) in the last few weeks:

4/20/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $90.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Wayfair was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

4/1/2022 – Wayfair was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $180.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Wayfair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Wayfair was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $95.00.

2/25/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $108.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $158.00 to $137.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $313.00 to $256.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $150.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $250.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $250.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $240.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $225.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $156.00 to $123.00.

2/25/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $360.00 to $165.00.

Shares of W traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.31. 74,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,087. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.92 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.67. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.43 and a 12-month high of $339.56.

Get Wayfair Inc alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total transaction of $662,997.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $121,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,572. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.