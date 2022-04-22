WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WEC Energy Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WEC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

Shares of WEC opened at $105.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.42 and a 200 day moving average of $94.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $106.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.