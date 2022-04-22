Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.49. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

Shares of FITB opened at $39.63 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,779,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,992,000 after buying an additional 173,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,378,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,763,000 after buying an additional 282,498 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,842,000 after buying an additional 1,884,871 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,679,000 after buying an additional 1,063,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,122,000 after buying an additional 636,018 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.