Wedbush Boosts BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $35.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Wedbush from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.58% from the company’s previous close.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

BJRI stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.30. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $685.27 million, a P/E ratio of -172.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.07.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 73.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 28.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

