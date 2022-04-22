Wedbush Cuts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $440.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wedbush from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DPZ. Loop Capital cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $495.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $570.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $470.73.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $391.00 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $376.81 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $404.97 and its 200 day moving average is $464.65.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 14.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 532.7% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

