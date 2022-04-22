Wedbush Cuts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $440.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wedbush from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.53% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DPZ. Loop Capital cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $495.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $570.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $470.73.
Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $391.00 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $376.81 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $404.97 and its 200 day moving average is $464.65.
In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 14.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 532.7% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
About Domino’s Pizza (Get Rating)
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
