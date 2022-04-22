Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GOOGL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised Alphabet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,965.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,430.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,409.38.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,496.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,673.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2,784.39. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $2,193.62 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The company had revenue of $61.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.32 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $22.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 116.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total value of $7,046,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,571,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,290,649,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,698 shares of company stock worth $20,324,689 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.