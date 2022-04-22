Wedbush Weighs in on Netflix, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Netflix in a report released on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the Internet television network will earn $12.92 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.09. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2024 earnings at $14.15 EPS.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $409.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.31.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $220.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix has a 1 year low of $211.52 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $363.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.94. The stock has a market cap of $97.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.