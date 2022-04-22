Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for RxSight (RXST)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of RxSight (NASDAQ: RXST) recently:
4/20/2022 – RxSight was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
4/12/2022 – RxSight was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 4/8/2022 – RxSight is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
4/6/2022 – RxSight was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
3/29/2022 – RxSight was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
3/22/2022 – RxSight was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
3/15/2022 – RxSight was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
RXST traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 639 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,190. RxSight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $19.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a current ratio of 15.91.
RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.
RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.
