Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for RxSight (RXST)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of RxSight (NASDAQ: RXST) recently:

4/20/2022 – RxSight was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "RxSight Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc. is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif. "

4/12/2022 – RxSight was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/8/2022 – RxSight is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2022 – RxSight was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/29/2022 – RxSight was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/22/2022 – RxSight was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/15/2022 – RxSight was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

RXST traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 639 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,190. RxSight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $19.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a current ratio of 15.91.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RxSight by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 45,747 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of RxSight by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of RxSight by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RxSight by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 17,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

