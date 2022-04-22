Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Snap One (SNPO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Snap One (NASDAQ: SNPO) in the last few weeks:

4/22/2022 – Snap One was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

4/15/2022 – Snap One was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

4/8/2022 – Snap One was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

4/2/2022 – Snap One was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

3/26/2022 – Snap One was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

3/25/2022 – Snap One had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $21.00.

3/23/2022 – Snap One had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Snap One had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPO traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.07. 1,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,989. Snap One Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.35.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $273.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,728,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,964,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

