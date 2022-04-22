Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Superior Plus (SPB)

Superior Plus (TSE: SPB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/8/2022 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Superior Plus was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$13.50 price target on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$14.00.

4/6/2022 – Superior Plus was given a new C$13.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Superior Plus was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$16.00 to C$13.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.50.

2/22/2022 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$16.00.

Shares of TSE SPB traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$11.70. 204,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,860. Superior Plus Corp. has a 1 year low of C$10.80 and a 1 year high of C$16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.78.

Superior Plus

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$824.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.92 per share, with a total value of C$49,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$467,179.44.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

