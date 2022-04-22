Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE: AP) recently:

4/19/2022 – Ampco-Pittsburgh is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Ampco-Pittsburgh is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Ampco-Pittsburgh was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

4/3/2022 – Ampco-Pittsburgh is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Ampco-Pittsburgh is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Ampco-Pittsburgh is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Ampco-Pittsburgh is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Ampco-Pittsburgh is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Ampco-Pittsburgh is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AP traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $5.50. 13,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,955. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 251.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 10.8% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 205,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

