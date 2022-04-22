Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE: AP) recently:
- 4/19/2022 – Ampco-Pittsburgh is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2022 – Ampco-Pittsburgh was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.
Shares of AP traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $5.50. 13,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,955. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.
