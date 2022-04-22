Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP):
- 4/19/2022 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/18/2022 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Noble Financial. They set an “outperform” rating and a $0.60 price target on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/3/2022 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2022 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2022 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2022 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
TNXP opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.29. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmune diseases, and cancer; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP)
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.