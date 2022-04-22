Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP):

4/19/2022 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Noble Financial. They set an “outperform” rating and a $0.60 price target on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

TNXP opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.29. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNXP. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30,669 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 558.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 67,088 shares during the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmune diseases, and cancer; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

