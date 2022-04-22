Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Advaxis (ADXS)

Advaxis (OTCMKTS: ADXS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/11/2022 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ADXS opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22. Advaxis, Inc. has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.07.

Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advaxis by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 108,116 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advaxis during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 127.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60,075 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 107.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 71,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 36,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Advaxis during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

