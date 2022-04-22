Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Advaxis (ADXS)

Advaxis (OTCMKTS: ADXS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/11/2022 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of ADXS opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22. Advaxis, Inc. has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.07.
Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.
