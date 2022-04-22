Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Brighthouse Financial (BHF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ: BHF) recently:

4/12/2022 – Brighthouse Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Brighthouse Financial was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $53.00.

4/8/2022 – Brighthouse Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $64.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Brighthouse Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Brighthouse Financial had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $55.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Brighthouse Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brighthouse Financial is poised to benefit from growth opportunities, given its expansive and compelling suite of life and annuity products and a strong market presence. Focus on exiting transition service agreements should lower costs. The company has been reducing expenses from 2019 onward with gradual exits from TSAs. Brighthouse Financial witnessed record sales for both Shield Level annuities and variable annuities with FlexChoice Access in 2021. Brighthouse is also revamping the life insurance business to ramp up annuity sales. Shares of Brighthouse Financial have outperformed its industry in a year. The company remains focused on transitioning the business mix to less capital-intensive products. However, escalating expenses weigh on margin expansion and high debt level raises financial risk for the company.”

2/22/2022 – Brighthouse Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of BHF opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 1.47. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.38.

Get Brighthouse Financial Inc alerts:

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,229,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $796,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 376,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,511,000 after acquiring an additional 102,160 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.