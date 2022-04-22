Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/14/2022 – Castle Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

4/5/2022 – Castle Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $94.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Castle Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $94.00 to $63.00.

3/1/2022 – Castle Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $60.00.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average of $44.69. The firm has a market cap of $595.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 0.59. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $78.92.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.43 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 14,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $518,230.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,039 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,926. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 51,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

