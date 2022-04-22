Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MGE Energy (MGEE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MGE Energy (NASDAQ: MGEE):

4/20/2022 – MGE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $78.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – MGE Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

4/6/2022 – MGE Energy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

3/31/2022 – MGE Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – MGE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $73.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – MGE Energy was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/2/2022 – MGE Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.61. 69,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.25. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.23 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.06.

Get MGE Energy Inc alerts:

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.90%.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $79,875.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Possin purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,598 shares of company stock valued at $117,891 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.