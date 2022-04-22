Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Derwent London (DLN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Derwent London (LON: DLN):

4/19/2022 – Derwent London had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($36.43) price target on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Derwent London was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 4,200 ($54.64) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 3,600 ($46.84).

4/12/2022 – Derwent London had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,850 ($37.08) price target on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Derwent London had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($36.43) price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Derwent London had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,850 ($37.08) price target on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Derwent London had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,700 ($48.14) to GBX 3,500 ($45.54). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Derwent London had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($36.43) price target on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Derwent London had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 2,667 ($34.70) price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Derwent London had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,850 ($37.08) price target on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Derwent London had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($36.43) price target on the stock.

Shares of DLN traded down GBX 80 ($1.04) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 3,148 ($40.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,183. The firm has a market cap of £3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03. Derwent London Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,797 ($36.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,850 ($50.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,140.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,306.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 53.50 ($0.70) dividend. This is an increase from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $23.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

In related news, insider Emily Prideaux sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,090 ($40.20), for a total transaction of £20,888.40 ($27,177.21).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

