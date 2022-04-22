Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tenable (TENB)

Tenable (NASDAQ: TENB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/21/2022 – Tenable had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $62.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Tenable had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $62.00 to $75.00.

4/11/2022 – Tenable is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Tenable is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Tenable had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2022 – Tenable was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

2/22/2022 – Tenable had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $68.00 to $62.00.

Shares of TENB opened at $58.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average of $52.30. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Get Tenable Holdings Inc alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $383,981.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $488,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 277,646 shares of company stock valued at $15,782,827 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Tenable by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tenable by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Tenable by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Tenable by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.