Wells Fargo & Company Boosts East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $100.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.41% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $79.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.92. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $93.51.
In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 44,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,092,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $1,452,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.9% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
East West Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
