Wells Fargo & Company Boosts East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $100.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $79.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.92. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 44,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,092,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $1,452,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.9% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

