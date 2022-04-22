Wells Fargo & Company Raises Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $165.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LSTR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.77.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $154.94 on Friday. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $139.12 and a 1 year high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.33. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.60. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,739,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,891,000 after buying an additional 292,661 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 694.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,095,000 after buying an additional 181,121 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,096,000 after buying an additional 162,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,136,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

