Wells Fargo & Company Trims Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Target Price to $339.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $339.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $294.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.27. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $254.20 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

