Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 43.59%. The company had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.45. 15,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $73.31 and a 52-week high of $124.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,762,000 after purchasing an additional 121,143 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,906,000 after purchasing an additional 31,565 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,025,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

