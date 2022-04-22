Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
Western Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.
Western Midstream Partners stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.42. 82,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,451. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.52. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $27.29.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,495,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,301,000 after purchasing an additional 422,993 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,779,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,625,000 after purchasing an additional 555,520 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 17,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.
Western Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.
