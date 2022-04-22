Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Western Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

Western Midstream Partners stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.42. 82,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,451. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.52. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $27.29.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $719.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.40 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 31.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,495,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,301,000 after purchasing an additional 422,993 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,779,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,625,000 after purchasing an additional 555,520 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 17,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

