Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WES shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

NYSE:WES traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,451. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.26. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 31.54%. The firm had revenue of $719.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,185,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,188,000 after buying an additional 1,664,230 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,407,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,960,000 after buying an additional 1,820,959 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,083,000 after buying an additional 580,757 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,121,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,507,000 after purchasing an additional 70,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,406,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,601,000 after purchasing an additional 980,260 shares during the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

