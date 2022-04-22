Weyerhaeuser (WY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.94. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $43.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 15,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Weyerhaeuser (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.