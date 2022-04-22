Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.38.

WPM opened at C$60.83 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$45.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$59.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.39.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.68, for a total value of C$2,123,863.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,245,767.56. Also, Senior Officer Haytham Henry Hodaly sold 47,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$2,825,187.83. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,751 shares of company stock worth $8,228,933.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

