Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WPM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $56.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

WPM stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.21. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $36.39 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.48.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.82% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.