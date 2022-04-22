Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.82% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average of $43.21. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $36.39 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

