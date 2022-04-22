Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Increased to C$81.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.36.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of TSE WPM traded down C$0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$61.13. 411,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,488. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$45.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The firm has a market cap of C$27.58 billion and a PE ratio of 28.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.48.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Haytham Henry Hodaly sold 47,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$2,825,187.83. Also, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.68, for a total transaction of C$2,123,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,245,767.56. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,751 shares of company stock valued at $8,228,933.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.