Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02.

OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $8.93 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

SPGYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.