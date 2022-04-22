William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $42.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $41.16 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,306,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,842,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,231,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $986,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $400,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

