William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Stride in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 20th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.44. William Blair also issued estimates for Stride’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Stride stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Stride has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.01.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. Stride had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $421.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stride by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stride by 107.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,990,000 after acquiring an additional 407,717 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Stride by 14.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stride by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

