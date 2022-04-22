William Blair Weighs in on Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.04). William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.73) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.78.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.53.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

