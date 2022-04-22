William Hornbuckle Sells 10,000 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MGM Resorts International stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.08. 3,694,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,103,104. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.65.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

MGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 20,802 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 869.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

