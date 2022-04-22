William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

Shares of WMPN opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39. William Penn Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $186.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95.

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. William Penn Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 million.

In other news, CEO Kenneth John Stephon acquired 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have bought 10,858 shares of company stock worth $134,988 in the last 90 days. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMPN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in William Penn Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $367,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and checking, money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

