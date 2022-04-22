Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wintrust Financial in a report released on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.88.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $96.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $65.66 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 543.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,814 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $50,378,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 525.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 410,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,023,000 after acquiring an additional 345,164 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 16,028.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 208,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 206,923 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $13,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.92%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

