WisdomTree Investments (WETF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WisdomTree Investments to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.16 million, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.71. WisdomTree Investments has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from WisdomTree Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $903,469.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 523,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 227,648 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 79,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.75 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

