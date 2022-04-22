Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Given a GBX 4,330 Price Target at Barclays

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 4,330 ($56.34) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,100 ($79.37) price objective on Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 5,450 ($70.91) to GBX 2,900 ($37.73) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($37.73) target price on Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Wizz Air from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.73) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,669.62 ($47.74).

Shares of LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 3,150 ($40.98) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,073.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,991.30. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 2,250 ($29.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,478 ($71.27).

In other Wizz Air news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($52.76), for a total transaction of £4,055,000 ($5,275,826.18).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

